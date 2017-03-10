Mayans MC: Kurt Sutter Does Some Scouting In California Post-Apocalyptic Beach Town

Looks like Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is doing some scouting for his next biker series, Mayans MC.

The screenwriter took to Instagram to share a picture of himself at the California post-apocalyptic beach town, Salton Sea. He was with members of the Mayans MC production crew and captioned the pic, “Scouting. Salton Sea. #mayansmc #bestfuckingcrewever.”

Scouting. Salton Sea. #mayansmc #bestfuckingcrewever A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

Meanwhile, a few of the cast members met with the folks at Harley to get some work in on their bikes. JD Pardo – who plays series lead EZ Reyes – and Emilio Rivera posted this photo of the crew at Harley-Davidson in Glendale, California.

The guys were getting in some serious bike lessons at the dealership, and they spent a ton of time bonding in the process.

Along with Rivera and Pardo, three other cast members were present for the first ride. Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, and John Ortiz were all in attendance.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this March in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall.

The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, and Edward James Olmos.