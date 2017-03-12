Mariah Carey’s Hairstylist Arrested For Trying To Bring 400 Pills On Airplane

Celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano was picked up by police at Buffalo International Airport in New York because she was caught trying to get on an airplane with a bag crammed full of drugs.

The incident took place back on February 12th when Priano was trying to take a flight from Buffalo to New York City.

Reportedly, Priano was busted by cops when they discovered 400 pills of prescription medications like Adderall, oxycodone, hydrocodone and Xanax in her luggage.

All of these drugs are considered to be controlled substances, which means that they are heavily regulated by government restrictions in part due to their potential addictive qualities, so having literally a suitcase full of them is very illegal.

Ironically, they also discovered Suboxone pills, which is another controlled substance medication that is frequently used to treat addiction sufferers.

In her personal/career life as a celebrity stylist, Priano has worked closelt with pop diva Mariah Carey. She even appeared on Carey’s reality series Mariah’s World.



She’s done style work for the likes of Sara Sampaio, Karolina Kurkova and Lucy Liu for red carpet events, and has also done hair styling for models on the cover of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

There’s no specific word on what tipped them off, but law enforcement authorities in Buffalo obtained a search warrant to go through Priano’s purse and duffel bag. This is when they discovered the pills.

Priano was “charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance,” to which she has pled “not guilty,” on all four counts.

