Mariah Carey’s Cleavage Leaves Onlookers Green With Envy On St. Patrick’s Day

Mariah Carey might have tried to play it coy in the early days of her relationship with Bryan Tanaka, but now that they’ve made their relationship public, they can’t seem to keep their hands off one another. Known for her extravagant outfits and costumes, Carey stepped out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Tanaka and her children and opted for a head-turning bright green dress that showed off massive amounts of cleavage while posing with a green hot rod and two little people dressed as leprechauns. Head to the Daily Mail to see more photos.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day 🍀🍀🍀 #demkids #stpatricksday A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

To celebrate the holiday known for green beer and corned beef, Carey and Tanaka headed out to a restaurant in West Hollywood to participate in the annual festivities. Carey wore a snug, form-fitting dress that featured a zipper down the front that allowed her to control exactly how much cleavage she showed off. Most of the night, that meant she showed off “a lot” of cleavage.

The couple didn’t spend the night alone, as Carey’s kids Moroccan and Monroe also took part in the celebration and posed photo opportunities.

Despite Bryan and Mariah having rumored to be romantically linked for months now, it was only in February that the two confirmed their feelings for one another. Tanaka, who is 13 years younger than Carey, has been heavily featured on the star’s reality show, Mariah’s World, without much attempt to dispell rumors of their romance.

St. Patrick’s Day fun 🍀🍀🍀 #rainbow #potofgold A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

In a recent interview, Carey explained that she has been more reluctant to share personal details about her life, saying, “I really don’t talk about my personal life because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago.” She added, “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life…me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Carey’s personal life has been on full display for the last few months, between her and her ex Nick Cannon regularly talking about one another in the media and her engagement to James Packer dissolving late last year. To cope with the ending of her engagement, Carey went so far as to burn her planned wedding dress for a music video.

Despite the rough romances, Carey clearly couldn’t be happier with her new beau.

