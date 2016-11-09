Popculture

Mariachis ‘Serenade’ Donald Trump As 2016 Election Results Roll In

First it was a wall of taco trucks, now it’s mariachis. As tonight’s presidential election […]

By

First it was a wall of taco trucks, now it’s mariachis.

As tonight’s presidential election results come rolling in, mariachis are gathering outside Trump Tower to “serenade” the Republican candidate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s loud and clear reminder that despite Trump’s strong stance on immigration, Mexicans have a voice too.

Check out these epic videos of Mariachi Sol Mixteco playing outside the Trump Tower.

Mariachi band just getting started outside trump tower #election2016 @abcnews #trump

A video posted by jmvolack (@jmvolack) on

[ H/T Buzzfeed ]

Related Posts