The former contestant shared that she was attacked by an unknown woman who sliced her before dousing her in a caustic liquid.

So You Think You Can Dance contestant Korra Obidi is recovering after a scary incident in the U.K. where she claims she was the victim of a "knife, acid attack." According to Entertainment Tonight, Obidi was live streaming during the incident and continued to update in the ambulance.

" Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK in the middle of a live stream," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Thursday, according to ET. "There's been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake-up call."

She also included a description of her attacker, asking for information "as to the attacker, black female. 5 foot." In the video, a knife is visible on the ground, and Obidi says her face is burning. She asked a bystander for some Coke to wash off the caustic substance, with PEOPLE later confirming the substance was a "non-noxious cosmetic item."

The So You Think You Can Dance alum originally appeared on the show in 2019, but didn't proceed deeper into the contest. "Guys I'm in the hospital. Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys," she wrote in the comments.

Police confirmed the incident and can be seen on video later in Obidi's story treating her and flushing her eyes with clear liquid. Her sister also shared some details from the incident, still claiming it was acid before police indicated it wasn't as serious.

"Someone has threatened my sister's life in the UK, they poured acid on my sister's face," Nancy Umeh wrote on Instagram. "They threatened to stab her all over her body and they have stabbed her on her hands, just outside her Airbnb in Westminster, London."