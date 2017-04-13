Parents Indicted In ‘Manchester By The Sea’ Inspired Murder

Manchester by the Sea was a critical darling when it was released, with Casey Affleck winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his grief-filled role.

However, the movie’s tragic plot allegedly inspired by a real-life murder and arson.

(Spoilers ahead for Manchester by the Sea)

In Manchester by the Sea, Affleck’s character starts an accidental house fire kills three children and learns he won’t be charged for the crime due to its accidental nature.

On February 28, Jeffrey Franklin,16, died in his Mount Union, New York, home. his body was discovered in the aftermath of his house burning down. It seemed like a tragedy on the surface, but things soon took a sinister turn.

According to WBNG, an autopsy revealed Franklin was murdered before the fire even began. Attention was then turned to his adopted parents, Ernest Franklin II and Heather Franklin.

Just two hours before the crime occurred, the couple watched Manchester by Sea. Investigators allege the duo became inspired by the film and took their son’s life.

Jefferey suffered from mental and physical disabilities, and Heather had posted on Facebook about the strain the teenager’s bowel issues and urine control issues, among other health problems, put on their marriage.

Furthermore, numerous facts the couple told investigators didn’t add up.

Heather claimed she was at the store shopping for medicine at the time of the fire, but evidence showed that was a lie. Neither defendant seemed distraught when police arrived at the scene and neither showed any signs of trying to save their son.

The two were indicted on charges of murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence. If convicted, each could face 25 years to life in prison.

[h/t Vanity Fair]