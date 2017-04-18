Cleveland Facebook Murderer Commits Suicide

The Cleveland Facebook Live murderer has shot and killed himself. 37-year-old Steve Stephens committed suicide during a brief pursuit in Pennsylvania, according to ABC News.

LATEST: Cleveland Facebook murder suspect shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit in Pennsylvania, police say. https://t.co/DYzQucjufw pic.twitter.com/R4zIfiVkcl — ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2017

This past weekend, Steve Stephens filmed himself on Facebook Live murdering a 74-year-old man named Robert Godwin. He has been on the run since Sunday and was considered armed and dangerous.

The search for Stephens was nationwide as his face was plastered on billboards around the country. On Monday morning, the police tracked Stephens’ phone to Erie, Pennsylvania almost 100 miles east from the crime scene.

Stephens eventually shot and killed himself while in Erie, Pennsylvania after being chased by the police.

The Cleveland police department released the following statement when the search for Stephens first began:

“Cleveland Police are currently investigating a homicide at 635 E. 93. Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.

“Suspect in this case is a bm (black male) Steve Stephens 6’1 244 bald with a full beard. Wearing dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt. White or cream-colored SUV. Armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach.”

On Monday morning, law enforcement officials were unaware of Stephens’ whereabouts. The special agent in charge of Cleveland’s FBI office, Steve Anthony, spoke out about the situation.

“He could be in a lot of places. He could be nearby, he could be far away and anywhere in between,” Anthony said.

The police were also under the impression that Stephens could have been in hiding. Police Chief Calvin Williams issued a stern warning against anyone that was harboring the fugitive.

“If you think you’re helping Steve, you’re really not. You’re going to get yourself in trouble along with him.”

