Mother Details Devastation Of Discovering Her Boyfriend Allegedly Murdered Her Toddler

Last July, Roxanne Randall’s boyfriend allegedly murdered her 19-month-old son, Lincoln, and now she’s speaking out about it.

In a clip from Monday’s upcoming episode of Dr. Phil, Randall tearfully recounts the night her son was allegedly killed by Bert Franklin before she realized what had actually happened.

Randall said, “I woke up at [2 a.m.] to a sound; I thought Lincoln was coughing. I woke up and I just remember instantly thinking, ‘Oh, I knew it’ — he was sick.”

She said that she then went to the kitchen to retrieve some medicine for him but when she returned she found him “gurgling.”

“I put the stuff down and I grabbed him. And when I grabbed him, his body was limp,” she continued. “So I yelled at [Franklin] to call 911, and he stood up at the other side of the bed and just stared at me.”

Reportedly, Franklin dropped Lincoln on his head and then kicked him.

According to the medical examiner, the child suffered a skull fracture as well as brain bleeding. He was hospitalized initially but eventually pronounced dead.

At least a part of the abuse that Lincoln suffered from Franklin was captured on a home nanny-cam, but Franklin’s lawyers argue that the video shows him kicking a dog and not the boy.

Court records show that Franklin was charged with “first-degree murder” in connection with Lincoln’s death. He remains jailed without bond, but he has pleaded not guilty.

Additionally, it turns out that Franklin had been living a secret double-life, as Randall discovered that he was still married and not separated from his wife.

She tells Dr. Phil, “He was living a complete lie.”

