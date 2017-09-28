Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Reveals Shocking New Details On The Athlete’s Death

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer has spoken out about the former NFL star’s death revealing shocking information that could change the entire situation.

Jose Baez, Hernandez’s lawyer, has launched an investigation on behalf of the 27-year-old athlete’s family. His death was initially ruled as a suicide, but Baez and the Hernandez’s believe that Aaron could possibly have been murdered by other inmates or the people who run the prison, according to TMZ.

The former New England Patriots player was found dead in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts around 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to a statement by the department.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the statement said. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Jose Baez claims that the media has painted a vastly different picture of his client.

“The Aaron that I know is not anywhere near what he is portrayed to be. He is a very intelligent young man, funny, caring, humble, and very grateful for all of those people who stood by him,” Baez said during an interview with TMZ sports last week.

Baez, who also represented Casey Anthony in her infamous murder trial years ago, says that the Hernandez family is “devastated” by Aaron’s death but that he was not in a frame of mind to have committed suicide.

DOC spokesman, Christopher Fallon, also mentioned that Aaron Hernandez was not on suicide watch as there were no previous signs of him harming himself.

“If he had made any kind of statement, he would have not been in that unit,” Fallon said.

Just last week, Aaron Hernandez was acquitted in a murder trial after being accused of killing two men in Boston in 2012. Even though he was acquitted of the most recent crime, Aaron was still serving life without parole for murdering Odin L. Lloyd in North Attleborough back in 2013.

New England Patriots spokesman Stacey James responded to the situation via e-mail writing that the NFL team was aware of the death of their former All-Star.

“We are aware of the reports, but I don’t anticipate that we will be commenting today,” James wrote.

