Man Kicked off JetBlue Flight for ‘Harassing’ Ivanka Trump and Her Family

Ivanka Trump and her family are safe after a passenger on a JetBlue flight got confrontational with the family before getting kicked off the plane.

According to USA Today, Trump, her husband, and three kids were on their way out of New York when a male passenger yelled at Ivanka demanding to know why she was on the flight and told her, “Your father is ruining the country!”

TMZ has identified the man as Daniel Goldstein who asked other passengers and crew why the President-elect’s daughter was riding on a public flight rather than privately.

Here is the (now deleted) photo that professor @mattlasner took as his “husband” harassed Ivanka Trump and kids on their Christmas flight pic.twitter.com/nfFnNcupNw — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 22, 2016

A witness told TMZ that Trump tried to distract her kids with crayons and before police escorted the man off the flight.

Goldstein’s husband Matthew Lasner, a Hunter College professor, took to Twitter to say that he and his husband were kicked off for “expressing displeasure” for flying with Ivanka and her family. Lasner also tweeted saying his husband had intentions of harassing the family.

JetBlue says the incident could have been a “risk of escalation during flight” when deciding if the men should stay on board.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” according to the statement. “If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

While many took to Twitter to defend Trump, others question why the daughter of a billionaire was flying commercially and in coach rather than a private jet?

