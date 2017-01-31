Man Follows Bride And Groom Down The Aisle Before Pulling Out Handgun And Unloading

At a wedding ceremony in Alagoas, Brazil, a man was filmed walking down the aisle behind the bride and groom before pulling out a gun from his waistband and firing shots at the guests.

The shooter, Uberto Ferriera dos Santos, who goes by his nickname Betinho, opened fire at the wedding ceremony held at the church at Limoeiro de Anadia, according to Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dos Santos allegedly planned to kill a father and son who were in attendance at the wedding. He reportedly was seeking revenge over the death of his own son.

The shocking video captured at the wedding shows the bride and groom walking down the aisle arm-in-arm with Betinho following closely behind. He was dressed in a striped polo shirt and blue jeans and appeared as if he was going to find a seat in the pews.

As Dos Santos steps into the second row, he lifts up his shirt to pull out the firearm from his waistband. The camera frantically shakes and loses focus on the shooter, but the shots can be heard.

When the cameraman focused back on the horrifying scene, the guests can be seen rushing towards the exit at the front of the Our Lady of Conception church building.

There were three victims shot at point blank range. The victims were all members of the same family, and have been identified by Algoas24Horas as 62-year-old Cicero Barbosa da Silva, 37-year-old Edmilson Bezerra da Silva, and his wife whose name has not been released.

Both Cicero and Edmilson were rushed to the hospital and had to undergo surgery. Edmilson’s wife was released after suffering minor injuries after a bullet grazed her arm.

One witness told 7 Segundos news, “We have no idea what is the motive of this attempted murder, nor why it was done precisely during the wedding, as the victims walked around the town freely and any time of the day or night.”

Dos Santos has not been arrested yet as the police are still searching for him.

See the shocking video of the wedding shooter here.

What was your reaction to hearing this horrific crime?

Up Next: Mother Faces Abuse Charges After Kicking 4-Year-Old For Not Brushing Teeth | Anthony Michael Hall Sued By Neighbor For Assault And Battery | Bill Burr Hilariously Blasts Hillary Clinton And Explains The Election In One Piercing Sentence | Kim Zolciak Thanks Doctors For Her Chest, Shows Off Their Work On Social Media | Azealia Banks Posts Rihanna’s Phone Number As Social Media Feud Escalates | Hilary Duff Finally Tells All About Having A ‘Serious’ Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Jason Walsh

[H/T Daily Mail]