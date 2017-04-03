Mama June Seen For The First Time Since Size 4 Transformation

For the first time since the highly anticipated reveal of her dramatic weight loss transformation, Mama June has been photographed outside her Georgia home.

The 37-year-old reality star looked almost unrecognizable while displaying her thinner figure wearing a maroon top, exercise pants, and sneakers. She was pictured playfully sticking her tongue out at the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the new photo of Mama June here.

Over the course of her WE tv series Mama June: From Not to Hot, the mother of four chronicled her weight loss journey and slew of cosmetic procedures including a gastric sleeve surgery, breast lift, tummy tuck, and skin removal surgery. She reportedly went from being a size 18 at nearly 460 pounds down to a size 4.

“I’ve worked my ass off, working out getting healthy,” Mama June Shannon said. “And now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

“She looks great,” Mama June‘s 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson said. “I’m really proud of her.”

In order to have the giant reveal at the end of the docu-series, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum was forced to stay out of the public eye for months.

Back in February, Mama June’s 17-year-old daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, spoke out about how difficult it has been for Mama June to remain in hiding.

“It is very hard because Mama, she is a very stubborn person, and she wants to do everything,” Pumpkin said. “She’s like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to go to the store,’ and we’re like, ‘Mama, no, you need to stay in the house because if somebody gets a picture with you…’”

On Saturday, Mama June tweeted photos from the episode that showed off her jaw-dropping new look. She captioned one of the snaps: “Some pictures from tonight’s episode I hope yall enjoyed the journey with me the season finale will b next week it will b crazy.”

Some pictures from tonight’s episode I hope yall enjoyed the journey with me the season finale will b next week it will b crazy #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/hjc2oO0NBa — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 1, 2017

Be sure to tune in for the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot on WE tv this coming Friday.

Were you shocked by Mama June’s amazing size 4 transformation?

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]