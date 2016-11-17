Making A Murderer: Brendan Dassey Ordered To Stay In Prison During Appeal

Making a Murderer‘s Brendan Dassey has been ordered to remain in prison after a federal appeals court granted an emergency motion filed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Until a decision on Dassey’s appeal or potential retrial has been reached, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled on Thursday that Dassey would have to stay in prison, according to NBC.

The ruling comes shortly after U.S. Magistrate Judge William E. Duffin ordered on Wednesday that Dassey should be released no later than Friday evening at 8 pm. Duffin denied a motion by the State of Wisconsin stating that none of the points made by the prosecution were new arguments.

“In the motion to stay the respondent largely reargues the same points already considered and rejected by the court in deciding Dassey’s motion for release. The court finds that reconsideration of these arguments yields the same conclusion,” Judge William Duffin wrote in the denial.

Attorney General Brad Schimel revealed his intentions to file an emergency motion in the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit “seeking a stay of this release order and requesting relief by Friday.”

Dassey’s original release was granted on several conditions. The 27-year-old was only allowed to travel within the court’s Eastern District of Wisconsin, he was not allowed to obtain a passport, could not possess a gun or any weapons, and could not possess any controlled substances. Dassey was also forbid from contacting his uncle Steven Avery, who was sentenced with him in the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Dassey was also not allowed to contact the family of Teresa Halbach.

In 2007, Brendan Dassey and Steven Avery were convicted of the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. Both were found guilty and Dassey was sentenced to life in prison. This past August, a judge overturned Dassey’s conviction.

Earlier this week, Lauren Nirider, Dassey’s attorney, told ABC News that she was hoping that Brendan Dassey would be able to spend Thanksgiving with his family after being locked up for almost ten years.

“We’re over the moon,” Nirider said after hearing the news that Dassey was supposed to be released no later than Friday evening. “Brendan and his mother have spent 10 Thanksgivings apart and the prospect of spending the next one together…it’s incredible we’re just so grateful.”

Do you think it was right for a judge to overturn the decision to allow Brendan Dassey’s release until a decision is reached on his appeal?

