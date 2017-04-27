M. Night Shyamalan Tweets New Script Is Done, Sons Of Anarchy Creator Burns Him With ‘Unbreakable’ Slam

M. Night Shyamalan shared on Wednesday night that he has completed his next screenplay. The message was met with a dramatic reaction, and one person who clearly isn’t excited for the upcoming film is Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

Okay. Here we go. Finished the new script. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

Shyamalan tweeted: “Okay. here we go. Finished the new script.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tweet caused massive hysteria on social media as it was met with thousands of retweets and likes. Kurt Sutter definitely was not one of the people who liked Shyamalan’s tweet.

After M. Night released the update about his next film, Kurt Sutter took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share his reaction to the news. Sutter totally blasted the Oscar-nominated director with a brutal tweet referencing beloved 2000 film Unbreakable.

Sutter, 56, tweeted: “This news begs so many harsh questions. The kindest: Out of all the things to be ‘unbreakable,’ why’d your pencil have to be one of them?”

This news begs so many harsh questions. The kindest:

Out of all the things to be “unbreakable”, why’d your pencil have to be one of them? https://t.co/zbCgIA8ujc — kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 27, 2017

The script that M. Night Shyamalan was referring to was a sequel film in which he connects two of his beloved movies: Unbreakable and Split.

M. Night also revealed how excited he is to give his fans another follow-up film to Unbreakable starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson.

“It’s taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, ‘Are you making a f#&@ing sequel to Unbreakable or what?’ ” he wrote on Twitter. “My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.”

As for Kurt Sutter, when he isn’t throwing shade at M. Night Shyamalan on Twitter, he has been busy filming the first pilot for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans MC.

In case you missed it, check out the official synopsis below:

“Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.”

Learn more about Mayans MC here.

Up Next:

[H/T Twitter: Kurt Sutter]