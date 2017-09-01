Lobo Movie: The Rock Confirms He Might Play Lobo

There’s been rumors circulating for a while that The Rock was in the running to play Lobo in a movie based on the DC Comics character. In a twitter conversation today, a fan posed the question to The Rock directly, asking “I’m dying to know. Are the Lobo rumors true? I’ve seen them all around, but nothing to confirm it.”While most celebrities would likely give a no comment answer when asked a direct question about a rumored role, Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) surprisingly answered the question. Johnson tweeted, “Rumors of me possibly playing LOBO are true. Joel Silver and Brad Peyton working on it now. That could be fun.. #RockTalk”In the comic books from DC Comics, Lobo is an intergalactic bounty hunter. Lobo is known for being extremely violent and riding a demonic motorcycle. No release date has been set for the Lobo movie, but as mentioned by The Rock, it is being developed by Joel Silver and Brad Peyton.