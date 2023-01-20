LG TV Safety Recall: What You Need To Know

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that it is recalling certain models of LG televisions due to a safety issue. No injuries have been reported so far, though there have been 22 complaints of instability and 12 reports of TV tipovers.

According to the manufacturer, affected 86-inch LG smart TVs can become unstable while on the assembled stand, which causes tip-over and entrapment hazards that could potentially cause injuries or death to children. These TVs were sold via Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Costco, both online and in-store, from March through Sept. 2022.

Over 52,000 units are affected in the United States. The recall only involves the 86-inch LG smart TV versions with the following model numbers:

86UQ8000AUB

86UQ7070ZUD

86UQ7590PUD

86NANO75UQA

The model number is located on the back of the television, along with the serial numbers. The television units that are part of the recall will have serial numbers that begin with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM or 208RM. If you can’t access the back of your TV, you can also see your serial number by pressing the mute button three times quickly on the original LG remote.

What to do if your LG TV is affected

LG recommends that you immediately take down your TV, detach the accompanying stand, and keep it in a safe place away from children. Then, get in contact with LG Electronics. You can text “STAND” to 256-888-9977, visit www.lgecares.com/tvstand, or call them at 1-800-243-0000, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET to begin the recall process or get more information.

