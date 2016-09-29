Legendary Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Hits Pedestrian

On Wednesday night, Ron jeremy reportedly hit a man with his car while driving through Beverly Hills.

While making a quick left turn, the porn legend struck a person who was crossing the street. After the incident, both the cops and the paramedics arrived on the scene. The pedestrian was reportedly hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

According to Jeremy, he only “nicked” the victim. He told the cops involved in the case that he never even saw the pedestrian because the man was dressed in all black.

Law enforcement sources have informed TMZ that drugs and alcohol were not a factor involved in the situation.

A photo posted on Snapchat taken from the scene shows Jeremy talking to the cops. He appears to be handcuffed, but Jeremy maintains that he was not.

Earlier that same evening, the 63-year-old actor tweeted out to his followers that he would be in Los Angeles. The tweet read: “Back in LA on this Hump Day for the weekly grind, TV show audition went well, who’s around…”

Although the adult film star was not cited for the accident, the case is still under investigation by the authorities.

