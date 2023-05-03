'Ted Lasso' Stars Jeremy Swift and James Lance Preview Second Half of Season 3 (Exclusive)





Ted Lasso is in the second half of its third season, and it's likely these could be the last episodes of the series based on recent reports. If that's the case, viewers could be in for a very interesting ending based on what they've seen in recent episodes. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Ted Lasso stars Jeremy Swift and James Lance, who play Leslie Higgins and Trent Crimm, respectively. The two teased what fans can expect for the second half of Season 3.

"We have to say that it's great and it's really, really the comedy, the level just keeps going up," Swift exclusively told PopCulture. And when talking about Episode 6, Swift said, "This was a transitional episode, so I think you're going to see the team moving, going into action a little bit more. This was a kind of sit-and-think and meditate kind of episode. And people... Seeing people off work was a great one. So they're kind of back at work from now on."

One of the biggest changes for Season 3 is Lance being a series regular since Trent has a bigger storyline this season. At the end of Season 2, Trent was fired from his job at The Independent after revealing his anonymous source for a story on Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) panic attack. He is now following AFC Richmond all season for a book he's writing about the team.

"It's a room full of incredibly talented, very funny people, all making amazing choices and just very different kind of, I don't know, sort of styles and all. I just loved every single atom of this experience," Lance said. "I really did. It was a joy. It was really interesting seeing a scene kind of start to take off. Quite often, Jason will, we'd do a read-through, and then he will just go around the room and just do a little sprinkle of magic, a little tweak here and there, and then it starts to float up into something very special. So I loved being around more."

Higgins has been a key member of the Ted Lasso story since the first episode. And while his storyline isn't big this season, AFC's director of football operations has had his share of memorable scenes, such as him playing with a jazz band in Amsterdam.

"I loved doing it. It was a pretty long day. We were in that club the whole day, but I'd worked on the song quite a lot 'cause I wanted to get it right," Swift said. "Having said that, of course, I recorded it with the band before we actually filmed it because otherwise, it would be out of sequence. We might do different tempos or something like that. But we still played it. We still played it live together, and it was such a joy."

New episodes of Ted Lasso premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.