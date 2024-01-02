Adult Film Star Hank Hightower Has Died

Adult film star Hank Hightower, also known as Henry Robert Hightower, has died. He was 57 years old. According to Out, Hightower's friend Jeff Yarbrough was the first to share the sad news, taking to Facebook to reveal Hightower's passing in November.

"I was jolted awake by a text early this morning. One of the (few) special guys in my life lost a health battle today. Hank Hightower called me last Sunday to say so long," Yarbrough wrote. "Hank and I lived large, hard, and fast at an appropriate time for all that – late 1990s – after a shit ton of our friends had died of AIDS. If you knew Hank, then you knew of his love for canines. If his passing moves you, please send a donation this season to an animal rescue of your choosing. He did a lot of volunteering, and those nonjudgmental licks and hugs meant the world to him. One year he sold Christmas trees for a pug rescue. Imagine having Hank Hightower tie a fir tree to the roof of your car."

I was jolted awake by a text early this morning. One of the (few) special guys in my life lost a health battle today.... Posted by Jeff Yarbrough on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Yarbrough continued, "Here is part of the text I got before sunrise: 'I must inform you that Henry Robert Hightower passed away today, Nov. 1, 2023, at 3:30am. As per his wishes, he died at home surrounded by his two pups. He passed peacefully. Memorial details will be sent in a few weeks. I will always hold you close, HH, and happy trails..."

The post has received a number of tributes, with one person writing, "Sending love as you navigate the transformation of your friend. Sounds like he was a true blessing on our planet. May he be comforted in the love of all the animals he gave to unconditionally. And may you be surrounded by the love you shared and the energy of the memories of all the ruckus you gents created. A testament to brotherhood."

In addition to Yarbrough's announcement, former adult film star Eric York — also known as Pete Finland — shared a heartfelt memorial to Hightower. "RIP Hank Hightower. The original muscle bear and good friend," York wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "10 years in porn I made about 5 friends and Hank sure was one of them. Double trouble. He was also battling with cancer and called me 2 days ago to check up on me. Now he is gone. He will be really missed."