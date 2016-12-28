Popculture

Lady Gaga Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To George Michael

After George Michael’s tragic death, pop superstar Lady Gaga paid tribute to the late singer on social media.

The “Million Reasons” performer took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to write: “We’re all gonna miss you #RIPGeorge thanku [sic] for making so many of my favorite songs & videos of all time ‘Too Funky.’”

The 30-year-old musician also shared a link to George Michael‘s 1992 smash hit “Too Funky.” The video features a slew of supermodels including Tyra Banks, Beverly Peele, and Linda Evangelista.

The year of 2016 has seen the death of several iconic musicians. In February, Gaga paid tribute to “Golden Years” singer David Bowie at the Grammy Awards by performing a melody of the late singer’s hit songs. After Prince’s death in April, Lady Gaga posted a heartfelt note to the “Purple Rain” crooner.

Lady Gaga joins a bevy of other musicians and celebrities that have paid homage to George Michael on social media. Talented artists that have penned tributes to George Michael include Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, and many others.

R.I.P. George Michael.

