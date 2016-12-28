Lady Gaga Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To George Michael

After George Michael’s tragic death, pop superstar Lady Gaga paid tribute to the late singer on social media.

The “Million Reasons” performer took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to write: “We’re all gonna miss you #RIPGeorge thanku [sic] for making so many of my favorite songs & videos of all time ‘Too Funky.’”

We’re all gonna miss you #RIPGeorge thanku for making so many of my favorite songs & videos of all time “Too Funky” https://t.co/emcqlMBGXL — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) December 27, 2016

The 30-year-old musician also shared a link to George Michael‘s 1992 smash hit “Too Funky.” The video features a slew of supermodels including Tyra Banks, Beverly Peele, and Linda Evangelista.

The year of 2016 has seen the death of several iconic musicians. In February, Gaga paid tribute to “Golden Years” singer David Bowie at the Grammy Awards by performing a melody of the late singer’s hit songs. After Prince’s death in April, Lady Gaga posted a heartfelt note to the “Purple Rain” crooner.

Lady Gaga joins a bevy of other musicians and celebrities that have paid homage to George Michael on social media. Talented artists that have penned tributes to George Michael include Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, and many others.

George Michael 💔😢 You were such an inspiration. I’m honored to have not only been your fan, but a friend as well. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/jJKSz22fHH — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 26, 2016

I would not be the artist I am if it wasn’t for you. @GeorgeMichael — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) December 26, 2016

Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/nBCxjEstDo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2016

R.I.P. George Michael.

