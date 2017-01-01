Kylie Jenner Shares One Last Stunning Selfie of 2016

Instagram Queen, Kylie Jenner is giving her fans one last bombshell look for 2016. Deemed her “last bathroom selfie of the year,” the reality star showed off all her curves in a green velvet bra and panty set.

Known for taking photos everywhere mirrors in her bathroom, mirrors in public bathrooms, swimming pools, near swimming pools, on her bed, on the floor, walking casually outside her house, in the car – you name it, she has probably taken a photo there. Being selfie and social media queen like her sister Kim Kardashian, who knows what Jenner will give us in 2017.

Of course, Jenner might surpass her sister‘s selfie fame given the massive amount of attention she has been getting on Instagram lately. She’s gotten a new stylist and using every opportunity to show off her curves. Of course, it helps that Kardashian hasn’t been back on social media since October.

last bathroom selfie of the year 😋 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

In 2016, Jenner’s posts earned her 1,464,381,508 likes on 1,139 photos. She managed an average of 1,285,672 likes per photo and was generating over 4 million likes per day.

“1 Billy…Thanks for all the love this year,” she captioned a collage of some of her favorite photos from the last year.

1 Billy 😳 Thanks for all the love this year 💋 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:56pm PST

Of course, this collage comes nowhere near the amount of impressive photos Jenner has taken in 2016 – and that is just the photos of her. Jenner is also very aware of how many people see her instagram account on a regular basis. With this in mind, she also uses her photo popularity to promote her favorite products, even her own products from her store.

Despite what many think, Jenner isn’t just in love with taking photos of herself – she also knows how to use her account for promotion.

Happy New Year, Kylie.

