Kylie Jenner Shares Bra Top Pic That Is Sure To Melt Screens

On Thursday night, Kylie Jenner shared a totally steamy snap on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed mid-eye roll and was seen rocking long-sleeved white crop top that showed off her lacy white bra.

Jenner shared the pic with the humorous caption: “walk up in this b*tch like…! that Eye Roll tho.”

walk up in this bitch like ..! That Eye Roll tho 👀 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

Since sharing on Instagram, the 19-year-old’s followers completely lost their mind over the snap. They showered the post with more than almost 2 million likes, and flooded the comment section with remarks about how stunning the Lip Kit creator looked in the pic.

In the photo, Kylie shows off her incredibly toned abs while sporting a pair of loose camo pants. The model’s longtime boyfriend, Tyga, was standing directly behind Kylie smiling from ear to ear.

Kylie has been lighting it up on social media recently with a series of incredibly sexy pics. Earlier this week, Kylie took a page out of her sister Kendall’s book and did a photoshoot in a completely see-through top.

In one of the pics, Kylie left very little to the imagination as she flaunted her famously curvy figure. Jenner is holding her raven black hair up with her right hand while smoldering at the camera in a revealing black jumpsuit.

She captioned the photo: “how strong you stand is what makes you.”

how strong you stand is what makes you A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

Kylie also unveiled the first publicity shots for her new deal with the athletic brand Puma.

