Kylie Jenner Reveals Puma Ad Pics, And There’s Spandex For Centuries

Kylie Jenner has just revealed new pics from her Puma ad photoshoot, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks absolutely stunning.

The publicity shots were released on Monday, and the 19-year-old model was photographed rocked skin-tight spandex that showed off her toned figure.

The Lip Kit creator flaunted her flexibility in several different outfits. Two of the snaps were in black-and-white while the other two were in color. Kylie departed from her blond-haired look of recent weeks and sported jet black locks.

Jenner has become the face of the athletic brand, and reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with Puma last year, according to Entertainment Tonight. The ambassador deal was surprising given that Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, has the Yeezy line with rival brand Adidas.

After the deal with Puma was announced, Kanye took to Twitter to lash out at the athletic brand for trying to “divide the family.”

“1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!” Kanye tweeted.

Clearly, Kylie and Puma felt differently.

Kylie Jenner shared four photos from the Puma ads on Instagram. Since posting on social media, Jenner’s photos racked up millions of likes from her 84.2 million followers. Thousands of Instagram users also took to the comments section to express how incredible the reality star looks in the pics.

Check out the stunning pics below:

@puma girl 🖤 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:35am PST

@puma girl 🖤 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:37am PST

@puma girl 🖤 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:43am PST

@puma girl 🖤 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

This isn’t the first time that Kylie has shared some seriously sexy snaps on Instagram this week. On Sunday, Jenner posted pics from a steamy photoshoot that put her curvy figure on full display. She was pictured wearing high-waisted bikini bottoms as well as a tight-fitting crop top. Check out the photos here.

