Kylie Jenner Loses Massive Legal Battle To Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue has won her legal battle against social media and reality star Kylie Jenner. The legal battle was over trademarking the stars’ shared first name.

According to reports, Jenner’s 2014 application to trademark the name “Kylie” for business purposes was rejected last week by the United States’ Patent and Trademark Office.

Attorneys for the Can’t Get You Out of My Head singer argued that the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is just “a secondary reality television personality,” therefore making her undeserving of the monopolization of “Kylie.”

Meanwhile, Minogue’s lawyers pointed out that the Australian superstar is an “internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie.’”

Minogue’s lawyers have a point as the Grammy winner has been simply known as “Kylie” since her self-titled debut album, featuring her famous cover of “The Locomotion,” which was released in 1988.

According to reports, Jenner has already lodged an appeal.

In February 2016, Minogue took to Twitter to seemingly throw shade at Jenner’s request to adopt the one-name moniker for herself.

“Hello… My name is KYLIE #lightyears,” Minogue wrote to her followers, quoting a lyric from her 2000 track “Light Years” from the album of the same name.

