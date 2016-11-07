Kurt Sutter Teases Deeper Look At Mayans MC Official Patch

Sons of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter just teased a deeper look at the Mayans MC official patch for the forthcoming SOA spinoff, and we could not be more excited.

Kurt Sutter shared the image on Twitter with the caption: “Mayan Monday #mayansmc #Emiliorivera Repost by @EmiliaRiver48.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The picture shows Sutter with his arm around lead actor Emilio Rivera, who portrayed Marcus Alvarez on Sons of Anarchy, with the Mayans MC official patch overlaying the photo.

Based off of his social media postings, Kurt Sutter is totally amped for the upcoming SOA spinoff series. The 56-year-old showrunner has been sharing a bunch of images lately to tease the spinoff show, and many of the photos have featured Emilio Rivera.

Helming the project for Mayans MC are Kurt Sutter and Elgin James (Little Birds). The FX network said that the series will be a “dark, visceral family drama that takes a new look at the most American of icons, the 1% outlaw, this time reflected through a Latino lens.”

On November 3, Kurt Sutter shared a group picture of the Mayans Motorcycle Club with the caption: “Nothing comes before familia. #MayansMC Repost @mayansmc_onfx.”

Sutter and Rivera seem to have developed a strong bond after making the original series Sons of Anarchy. Both of them have been frequently sharing new images teasing Mayans MC, with the most of the pics showing Rivera and Sutter hanging out together.

On Monday morning, Rivera shared a picture with Sutter along with the caption: “#RollOut Mayan Monday with @sutterink #MayansMC #MarcusAlvarez #emiliorivera #kurtsutter @mayansmc_onFX.”

#RollOut Mayan Monday with @sutterink #MayansMc #MarcusAlvarez #emiliorivera #kurtsutter @mayansmc_onfx A photo posted by Emilio Rivera (@emiliorivera48) on Nov 7, 2016 at 9:56am PST

Last week, Sutter shared an image of Emilio Rivera, in which the two were sharing a meal together in Santa Monica, California.

The Sons of Anarchy showrunner shared the photo with the caption: “Breaking bread on the mean streets of Santa Monica. Only love and respect for this man. @emiliorivera48 #mayansmc.”

Breaking bread on the mean streets of Santa Monica. Only love and respect for this man. @emiliorivera48 #mayansmc A photo posted by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

In other news regarding Mayans MC, there has been a casting rumor that Sutter and the team have tapped a huge actor to portray Jax Teller’s father.

To keep up with SOA’s Kurt Sutter, follow him on Twitter here, and on Instagram here.

The forthcoming installment to the SOA franchise is expected to air in 2017.

Are you looking forward to Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC?