Kourtney Kardashian Gives Beauty Tips Wearing Only A Tiny Towel

It seems like every member of the Kardashian/Jenner household has found a way to turn their fame into business opportunities. From fashion lines to beauty products to spin-off TV shows, the Kardashian name has infiltrated multiple industries. They’ve even started an app, which offers even more insight into their lives. Kourtney recently took to the app to give some of her personal beauty tips, and to do so, also posted pictures of herself in a towel. You can see more photos by heading to Kourtney’s Instagram page.

UP NEXT: Kourtney Kardashian Unveils 8-Person Booty Pic

Videos by PopCulture.com

Detailing her beauty routine in the Kardashian blog, Kourtney said, “My nighttime routine consists of a relaxing bath with detox salts. Soaking relaxes the body and extracts toxins from your skin.”

She added, “Before I go to bed, I apply Manuka Doctor face oil on my [décolletage], chest, hands, and feet and then put socks on to hold the moisture in. Also, I always sleep on a 100% pure silk pillow case.”

What might seemingly appear to be an intimate moment that the 37-year-old reality starlet snapped on her own, her Instagram post featured a series of images where you can spot members of her hair and makeup team helping her with the process.

In addition to her own personal tips, Kourtney has been known to promote “Flat Tummy Tea,” which is intended to detoxify the system. According to Forbes, the company is known to pay celebrities nearly $200,000 for every sponsored post.

The reality star often makes waves with her Instagram posts, but not all of the attention she receives is the kind one would envy.

Recently, Kourtney posted a photo of her children sitting on the hood of a massive SUV, causing many of her followers to call her parenting skills into question.

Kourtney’s half-sister Kendall Jenner has been having a rough couple of weeks, with her home in the Hollywood Hills being burglarized. The authorities found no evidence of a forced entry in the burglary, leading many to believe the crime was committed by someone close to Kendall.

Earlier this year, Kourtney and her ex-husband Scott Disick were at the center of much drama and discussion about the status of their relationship, with Disick reportedly proposing to Kourtney, using her rejection to fuel a series of exploits with multiple models.

To stay up-to-date on the latest Kourtney Kardashian news, you can tune in to the 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, kourtneykardash]