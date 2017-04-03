Watch Kourtney Kardashian Box It Out Against Sister Khloe In Skintight Urban Camo Outfit

The Kardashian sisters are fighting again, but not in the way you may think.

With all the clan’s antics, there’s always a bit of drama going on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Luckily it looks like sisters Khloé and Kourtney were able to take out a little aggression in a playful boxing match.

In the brief clip posted on Khloé’s Instagram Sunday night, you can see the siblings sparring on basketball court lined in toy vehicles.

Both are rocking some skin-tight workout wear. Khloé keeps is rather simple with a black ensemble that shows her curves, but Kourtney is a camouflaged look.

🥊🥊🥊 West coast, tune in to E! at 9pm for a brand new #KUWTK!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Kourtney is wearing an urban camo sports bra and with matching, close-fitting workout pants.

The video, which was taken from Sunday night’s episode of KUWTK, was simply captioned with three boxing glove emojis and a message urging fans to tune-in to the long-running family reality program.

However, that was wasn’t the only sister action Khloé posted about on Sunday.

The socialite also posted another video of her and Kourtney ecstatically embracing on a red carpet event.

Khloé is seen wearing a stylish choker and jeans, while the oldest Kardashian daughter wears a beautiful black top and sparkling earrings.

“When @kourtneykardash surprises you at your @goodamerican launch!!” Khloe captioned the video.

‪When @kourtneykardash surprises you at your @goodamerican launch!! Don’t miss a brand new #KUWTK tonight at 9/8c on E! 👯❤‬ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

You can follow Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram at @khloekardashian and @kourtneykardash, respectively.

