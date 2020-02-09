Kobe Bryant: 7 Specials to Stream About the Lakers Legend

Following Kobe Bryant‘s death in a helicopter crash nearly two weeks ago, fans of the late NBA icon have been going back through his career and revisiting important moments from his life. There are options available on YouTube, but that does not provide a truly in-depth glimpse.

Fortunately for these fans, there are several options available on streaming platforms for them to reminisce about Bryant’s life and career. Between Hulu, Showtime, Amazon, and ESPN+, the late NBA icon is well represented. Although there is an official video from the Los Angeles Lakers that was released on YouTube.

Not all of these documentaries are available for free, and some do require paying rental fees. However, they still provide an unprecedented level of access into Bryant’s life and the impact that he made both during and after his 20-year career in the NBA.

Here are some streaming options for those that want to revisit Bryant’s long career and his impact on the NBA.

Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend

Thought I was good… started watching the special "Kobe Bryant Death Of A Legend" on Hulu…

Shortly after news broke that Bryant had died in the helicopter crash, ABC and ESPN announced that they would be airing a special about the late NBA icon. Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend would be hosted by Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan and would feature several interviews about Bryant. This documentary would also be available on Hulu the following day.

While many viewers tuned into this documentary to learn what they could about the helicopter crash and Bryant’s life, others avoided it. They felt that it was disgusting that this documentary was airing less than 48 hours after the tragic crash.

Kobe Bryant’s Muse

This scene at the end of Kobe Bryant's Muse documentary is so sad now.

There are two separate options on Showtime for Bryant fans. Kobe Bryant’s Muse was released in 2015 and was directed by Gotham Chopra. This documentary covers the first 18 years of Bryant’s career and those that shaped his life. Everything is covered, whether it’s opposing players, rivalries, or mentors.

One scene in the documentary features Bryant discussing playing on the road. He revealed at the time that he loved performing in front of the opposing fanbases that truly disliked him. He always made sure that he was prepared for the battles in enemy territory.

ATS with Kobe Bryant

The second offering from Showtime, ATS with Kobe Bryant, is an in-depth interview with the late NBA icon at his office in California. The interview is part of the Showtime Sports podcast, “All the Smoke With Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson,” and is the 11th episode in the series.

The timing of this episode is sad for many fans considering that the interview was released in January. It was one final discussion before his death and gave fans an in-depth look into his mindset and life.

Los Angeles Lakers Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

While the majority of documentaries and career retrospectives are on platforms such as Hulu or Showtime, there is one 26-minute piece that can be watched on YouTube. The Los Angeles Lakers released a video that was a tribute piece to Bryant. This creation featured clips from Bryant’s career, Usher’s performance of “Amazing Grace” prior to a recent game, and LeBron James’ speech.

The Lakers did not defeat the Portland Trail Blazers after performing this tribute to Bryant, but the fans appreciated the effort put into honoring the late star. Now they can go back and revisit the ceremony through this video on YouTube.

Basketball: A Love Story

Only one player has ever had two numbers retired by the same team: Kobe Bryant.



We take a look back at this tribute from ESPN's 'Basketball: A Love Story,' directed by Dan Klores.

ESPN and director Dan Klores created a sports documentary series in 2018 that covered important moments from the history of basketball. More than 500 hours of interviews were recorded with coaches, players, journalists, and other figures involved with the sport. This 10-episode run ran the gamut of topics and included one episode about Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The ninth episode featured a 26-minute short film called Triangle: Kobe, Shaq, and Phil. This film revolved around the three consecutive NBA championships that were won during the height of the Lakers, as well as the friction between Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Detail: From the Mind of Kobe Bryant

Back in 2018, Bryant produced Detail: From the Mind of Kobe Bryant. This 15-episode series on ESPN+ featured the late NBA icon analyzing film from the perspective of a specific player and detailing aspects of the game. For example, one episode discussed Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his battle with the Houston Rockets.

There were some fans a little confused by the concept of the series, but the majority were on board. One individual expressed his excitement, writing: “Just checked out the 1st episode of Kobe’s new show ‘Detail’. What a unique opportunity to get into the mind of one the best to do it. Must see TV for players and coaches.”

1999-2000 NBA Champions – Los Angeles Lakers

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers and Bryant that have access to Amazon Prime Video will have no shortage of potential documentaries to watch. There are several pieces about the championship runs of the early 2000s, as well as those near the end of Bryant’s career.

1999-2000 NBA Champions – Los Angeles Lakers is only one of the documentaries available, and it tells the tale of the 12th title in team history. Bryant is prominently featured, as are O’Neal and Phil Jackson.

