Kim Zolciak-Biermann Will Return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ on One Condition

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is making an appearance on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to make it a permanent gig again. She would consider it, however, under one condition.

“I’m very motivated by money,” the 38-year-old told PEOPLE, when asked if she’d return for the reality show’s 10th season. “Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Zolciak-Biermann has been devoted to her own spin-off show Don’t Be Tardy, which follows her and husband Troy Biermann as they raise their six children. She left RHOA after things came to a head during season 5.

“[RHOA] can be very combative,” she shared. “A lot of negativity. I just was extremely frustrated — it just was really a trying season for me. I had had enough.”

“I just got to the point where I was like, ‘I can’t relate to any of you anymore. I’m just in a different place in my life,’ ” Zolciak-Biermann she added. “I just felt like no one was really growing. I’m married, I’m having another child — I felt like I was growing. Every time I would show up at an event, it was the same thing over and over.”

If she did return to the show it would surely be full of drama. Her appearance on Sunday’s episode is expected to be fraught with drama and tension.

The finale airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com