Kim Kardashian Undergoing Surgery To Help Have Another Child

Kim Kardashian has been more than open about the difficulties she faced with her previous two pregnancies. And now Kim has revealed that she will be having a last ditch surgery in order to have a third child.

In a preview for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old reality star announced at a family dinner that she would be undergoing surgery to repair her uterus.

During dinner, mom Kris Jenner ask about a friend’s baby shower, which prompted Kim to ask about her surgery.

“Should I try to change my surgery?” Kim asked. “I have to go in and prepare my uterus because I decided I’m going to try to have one more baby.”

“So what surgery are you having?” her sister Khloe asked surprised.

Kim then gave a brief explanation of the surgery saying, “I have to have a surgery on my uterus, to kind of repair this hole. So they need to like, clean that out, and there’s like scar tissue. It’ll also be a really high-risk pregnancy just I would be able to get pregnant.”

This obviously stunned Khloe who said then asked, “So why do you want to do it again?”

Kim then further explains the situation in the one-on-one camera interview. Check it out below:

“Having more kids is definitely gonna be a struggle,” Kim said. “I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t think it’s safe for me to conceive again myself.”

She continued, “This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings, and I want to know that I did everything that I could to make this happen”

Kim has been open about her struggles with her last two pregnancies. When pregnant with North she suffered from preeclampsia.

And when she was pregnant with son Saint, he was also in the breech position and she underwent a procedure to have him turned into the right position to avoid having a C-section.

