Kim Kardashian Thought Paris Robbers Were Terrorists Bent On Kidnapping Her

In new reports on the testimony that Kim Kardashian gave regarding the robbery ordeal she endured in Paris last year, the business and fashion mogul revealed that she initially thought the robbers who invaded her hotel room were “terrorists.”

Back in February, Kim flew to New York City to give a statement to a French judge about the crime in an attempt to identify her attackers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the meeting she spoke about how she had a strange feeling that something bad might happen, saying, “For two weeks before we left we were already afraid we might be victims of a terrorist attack if we left the country, and not only by going to Paris. When Kourtney [Kardashian] had a passport problem, I thought to myself that something bad was going to happen. I had this foreboding. I want to tell you this because it was such a strong feeling: every night in Paris I said a prayer of thanks that nothing had happened to us.”

She also spoke about Michael Madar and his brother Gary, who had driven Kim and her husband, Grammy-award winning rapper Kanye West, around Paris in previous visits. She recounted, “A few weeks before our arrival, they sent an SMS text message to my assistant, Stephanie [Sheppard], offering a free transport service, which they had never done before. I found that strange.”

Michael and Gary were both arrested in connection with the crime but only Gary is facing criminal charges.

Up Next: The Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Evidence Report Claims It Was Allegedly An Inside Job

Kim went on to speak about when the robbery began, saying, “I thought that my sister and Stephanie had come home drunk and were making a racket. I said, ‘Hello.’ I still thought it was them, but there was no reply. I understood that there was something wrong. “Then I saw two guys in police uniform come in with the concierge. They were aggressive … I thought they were terrorists who had come to kidnap me. … I remember that I had an indescribable feeling, as if my heart would leave my body. I thought I was going to die.”

Luckily, the situation never turned violent and no one was fatally injured or seriously physically harmed.

More News:

[H/T: Us Weekly]