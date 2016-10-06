Kim Kardashian’s Family Hits Social Media Hard Following Robbery

After keeping quiet in the wake of Kim Kardashian‘s robbery dilemma, the extended family is now hitting social media hard now that some of the dust has settled.

On Wednesday night, Kourtney Kardashian ended her brief Twitter hiatus by sharing a picture of a page from a book titled Jesus Calling by Sarah Young.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a more light-hearted post, Kim’s supermodel sister Kendall Jenner shared a goofy picture of herself wearing a heart costume and over-sized glasses. She captioned the photo: “low key look.”

low key look A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 6, 2016 at 3:55am PDT

Kylie has retweeted several tweets earlier this week. However, her first post since the robbery came via Instagram on Wednesday. In the photo, Kylie is showing off some skin in a bathing suit snap from the beach.

Looking back at Turks A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 4, 2016 at 12:47pm PDT

Maybe the most interesting posts came from Rob Kardashian. As rumors have been circulating heavily in the media recently that he and his pregnant fiancé Blac Chyna have been going through a tumultuous period in their relationship, Rob took to Instagram to declare his love for Chyna. Also, he shared his excitement for his unborn daughter to arrive. He captioned the photo, “Love this woman,” followed by some clover emojis. “Can’t wait for my baby girl to come already,” he ended the post.

Love this woman☘☘☘☘☘☘☘☘☘☘☘☘☘☘😍😍 can’t wait for my baby girl to come already 💙💙 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Oct 6, 2016 at 2:07am PDT

While most of the Kardashian clan’s posts were of a more casual nature. Caitlynn Jenner was the only one to directly address the Kim Kardashian robbery.

Love my girl! After hearing the full story, I’m so thankful she’s okay. It’s a reminder for us all to be careful in the uncertainty of this world A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

Are you surprised to see the Kardashian family returning to social media in light of the fact that Kim was held up at gunpoint in Paris on Monday?

[H/T Mashable]