Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had Medical Procedures Done To Remove Stretch Marks

Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat to share with her fans about her most recent cosmetic medical procedure.

The fashion mogul shared a couple of snaps, with the adorable bunny filter turned on, to talk a little about her stretch mark removal procedure that she’s been undergoing with her personal cosmetic doctor, Simone Ourian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first of two short video posts, Kim proudly stated, “Ok, so I just left Dr. Ourian’s office, and we worked on stretch marks today, and I feel so excited that I finally did it!”

She goes on to add, in the second snap video, “I’ve been so scared to do it, thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful and so excited. Love you, Dr. Ourian!”

Kim never shares what part of her curvaceous body she had the procedure done on, but she didn’t appear to have any noticeable stretch marks when she posted this steamy photo to Instagram a couple of days ago.

New pics on my app #KKWAPP A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Kim previously had a cellulite treatment done, along with her sister Khloe, back in 2014, which was all caught by the cameras of their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

See More:

Kendall Jenner Reveals Nipple Piercing In New DropOne Promo Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian Post Cryptic Instagram Message

Watch: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares Adorable Video of Her Fiancé David Eason With Kids

[H/T: Daily Mail]