Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Suspects’ Photos Revealed

Photos of the suspects in the Kim Kardashian robbery investigation have finally surfaced on the Internet.

On Monday, three young men were photographed while wearing handcuffs walking into the French police department building.

Whether or not these three men are the actual perpetrators, the French police were reportedly able to recover DNA from the crime scene that will be crucial in determining the guilty parties.

Law enforcement officials were able to capture DNA evidence left behind by two of the robbers on the gag used to silence Kim.

At this time, the police have now made 17 arrests in connection with the crime. Three of the suspects were women, and the rest are men. TMZ explains that two of the suspects are diamond dealers, and the women reportedly trailed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the days prior to the heist.

Another piece of evidence that proved to be vital in the investigation was the surveillance video that surfaced following the robbery. Security camera footage showed the burglars show during their escape attempt riding away from the scene on bicycles.

The police also were able to use phone tapping technology in order to determine who the robbers were that bound, gagged, and robbed the reality star of millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

The incident, which happened on October 2, was so devastating for Kim that she became a bit of a recluse in the following months. The 36-year-old mother of two refrained from using social media at all for more than two months, and just recently returned to Instagram and Twitter last week.

The last few months of 2016 were filled with all kinds of drama and turmoil for Kim Kardashian and her famous family. Not only did she go through a horrifying experience in Paris, but also her rapper husband Kanye West was hospitalized in November after an emotional breakdown.

What are your thoughts about these new developments in the Kim Kardashian robbery case?

[H/T TMZ]