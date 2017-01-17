Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Interview Leaked: ‘I Was In A Bathrobe, Naked Underneath’

In early October, reality star Kim Kardashian was robbed of jewelry worth an estimated $10 million while visiting Paris. Kardashian’s fear and panic was captured in her statement to the Paris police, which has finally been published for the public. You can read the full transcript at the Daily Mail.

The ordeal started when Kim heard something at her hotel room door, saying, “I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, but no one answered.”

Kim called for her security who saw two men enter the room with another man, a hotel employee, who was tied up and held at gunpoint.

The two suspects were both wearing police uniforms, which would have made their suspicious behavior in the hotel seem justified. Kim said, “One [man] had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with ‘Police’ on it,” and added, “The second man had the same ‘Police’ clothes, but did not have any ski mask.”

The robbers demanded to see her engagement ring, which was worth $4 million, and Kim refused. When one of the suspects drew their gun on her, that’s when she finally revealed it.

The event escalated, with Kim revealing, “He asked me where the jewels and the money was. He grabbed me and took me out to the entry hall. I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath.”

The terror continued, with Kardashian confessing, “We then went back to the bedroom and they pushed me onto the bed. And at that point they tied me up and put plastic cables and scotch tape on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs. They took me to my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub.”

After detailing every piece of jewelry she had and its location, the encounter began to end. “I got the impression they were saying they had to leave,” Kim noted. “Then I succeeded in pulling off the tape from my hands and my mouth. I guessed that they were a bit inexperienced in the manner in which they had tied me up.”

The whole ordeal sounds absolutely terrifying, but hopefully, Kardashian can begin to feel closure with the event, as 17 suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery. The star’s lawyers have made it clear that she is happy to cooperate and will provide any evidence necessary to help in the convictions of the criminals.

