Kim Kardashian Makes Discreet Appearance At Kendall Jenner’s 21st Birthday

What can bring the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan together? How about a 21st birthday?

Kendall Jenner turned 21 on Thursday, November 03, and what a better way to ring in a new year than to gather with friends and family at the stroke of midnight. That is exactly how Jenner ended up spending her birthday with food, fun, and the whole family.

Even Kim and Kanye made it to the event, though they arrived just before midnight, though the party started around 11 pm. Ever since Kim’s robbery in Paris, the couple have been very private, so her appearance was kept very low-key, though she did approach the mic to say a few words to her little sister.

“They were very chill all night,” said the source about Kim and Kanye. “Kim got on the mic at one point and said something funny and that was about it. She seemed pretty upbeat.”

The party started with a classy seafood dinner at Catch in Los Angeles, where the birthday girl showed everyone up by dressing in a stunning sheer jumpsuit and black body suit. Later Jenner slipped into a shiny silver sequence dress for her 1920’s themed party at the retro themed restaurant Delilah.

“The party was totally her style,” a source said, adding that a lavish Las Vegas party was not what Jenner wanted.

No matter where you hold a 21st birthday, it’s a big deal. So, naturally, everyone was in attendance. Jenner’s sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie all arrived, as well as Kylie’s boyfriend Tyga and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick. Both her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner were also in attendance. The only family members not there were Jenner’s brother Rob and his fiancé Blac Chyna.

Of course, what would a party be without cake? In Kar-Jenner fashion, the cake was adorned with a beautiful snap of Kendall from when she was a child. Cake and a selfie!

Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner!

