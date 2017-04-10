Watch The Exact Moment Kim Kardashian Hears About Kanye West’s Mental Breakdown

The West family have had a brutal past couple of months. It all started when Kim Kardashian West was robbed in Paris in October 2016 and soon retreated from public life during the aftermath.

Then, after numerous unhinged rants during his Saint Pablo arena tour, Kanye West was hospitalized after suffering a mental breakdown. He spent more than a week in the hospital, reportedly suffering from paranoia and depression.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With Kardashians, viewers got a glimpse at Kim’s reaction to West’s ordeal.

As the Daily Mail recaps, Kim received a call shortly after arriving in New York for an event to honor the Kardashian patriarch Robert Kardashian. With her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian by her side, Kim starts sobbing as one of Kanye’s friends fills her in.

“Why? What’s going on?” she said. “What’s wrong? Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?”

A sobbing Kim then says “I can’t” before the scene cuts out. The rest of the moment will be seen on next week’s episode of KUWTK.

This was especially sad to watch as earlier in the episode, we saw Kim starting to venture out into public life again. She attended Kanye’s concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, which made headlines due to West’s rant concerning his strained relationship with longtime friends Jay Z and Beyoncé.

After catching up with Katy Perry backstage, she watched a few songs but soon retreated backstage once more.

“Feeling the vibe of the crowd, I’m really nervous,” she said “I now think everyone has a weapon or everyone is going to do something harmful. I just now have this anxiety. I just want to disappear for a little bit.”

The L.A. performance was Kanye’s last on his Saint Pablo tour, as the rest were canceled due to his hospitalization.

He remained hospitalized until Nov. 30. Since then, the power couple and their two children, daughter North and son Saint, have kept a lower profile.

The latest episodes of KUWTK has been some of our first glimpses behind the scenes of what really happened behind the scenes of the West family’s tumultuous winter. KUTWK airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m.

