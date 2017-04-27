Kim Kardashian Finally Weighs In On Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Hurtful’ Book

Kim Kardashian opened up about Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star felt that the information released was “hurtful” to her mother, Kris Jenner.

The 36-year-old mother of two made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to explain that Caitlyn’s book, The Secrets of My Life, has deeply impacted her famous family in a negative way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she’s been through so much,” Kim said.

The Selfish author then called out Caitlyn for the validity of some of the claims made in the book.

“[Caitlyn’s] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things. And I just don’t think it’s necessary,” Kim said. “I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

When asked directly if Caitlyn was being honest, Kim responded by saying: “No, not with certain things about my mom or other things. I feel like it’s taken her a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now. But it’s just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

In a recent episode of KUWTK, Kris Jenner broke down about the new memoir.

“I think my mom’s been so respectful for so long and always wanting Caitlyn around and always wanting to have a great relationship with Caitlyn,” Kim said.

Due to the added strain on her family, Kim mentioned that she hasn’t spoken to Caitlyn in several weeks.

“I’ll always love her. That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up, and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now,” Kim said. “But I’ll always have a major love for her, for who she was in my life.”

Kim concluded by saying: “I just feel like there’s no need for a book. Tell your story, but just don’t bash other people.”

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner agrees that the book has been the cause of heavy friction in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. One issue in contention between the 67-year-old and Kris is the exact time when the Kardashian momager was made aware of her gender identity.

“This will always be a subject of dispute between us,” Caitlyn wrote. “She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough.”

Learn more about Caitlyn Jenner’s book here.

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]