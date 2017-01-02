Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Has Over 200 Pairs Of Sunglasses

Khloe Kardashian is a big fan of shades – sunglasses that is. The California native has invested in a massive collection of sunglasses that she recently shared with her fans on her new app. But having a massive collection is only the beginning of her obsession.

In a recent KHLO-C-D segment on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s new app, Kardashian opens up about her incredible sunglasses collection. She even shows her fans how she manages to organize the overwhelming amount of glasses.

Turns out, the reality star owns more than 200 pairs of glasses and organizes them in simple flat cases she purchased on Amazon. Of course, she doesn’t just throw them inside and hope that she happens to find the right pair when she needs it. No, Kardashian organized her 11 cases by style, type, and, sometimes, color.

“It makes things so easy,” she said showing off one of her boxes. “They’re kinda color-coded, but you don’t have to go that far. Colored aviators are colored aviators.”

What’s more, she had the forethought to keep a bottle of cleaning spray and a microfiber cloth in each box, so she doesn’t have to go looking for one when she needs to give her lenses a quick cleaning before heading out. It’s actually pretty genius.

Of course, if you’re going to be the queen of throwing shade, it’s important to have just the right shades for the moment.

