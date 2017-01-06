Khloe Kardashian Helps Kim Redefine Her Priorities

With 2016 come and gone, there is one member of the Kardashian family that has high hopes that 2017 won’t be nearly as crazy as 2016. Khloe Kardashian is the first to admit that her famous family was hit with quite a few bit blows over the last year. So, to help start 2017 off on the right foot, she posted her list of New Year’s resolutions for her family members.

“It’s been an incredible year for growth but a really hectic year for my family,” Khloe posted on her app. “Overall, I want everyone in my family to have a happy and healthy year.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then starts to break down what she wishes for everyone in her family individually. Of course, there were a few family members that were left out – Caitlyn Jenner and Blac Chyna – but it’s probably nothing to worry about.

Up Next: Khloe Kardashian Best Moments of 2016

For her sister Kim Kardashian, who was not only robbed last year but whose husband, Kanye West, was hospitalized after suffering from exhaustion. For 2017, Khloe hopes that Kim will spend more time with the family.

“I think with everything that has happened in Kim’ life this year, she really had to redefine her priorities. Time does heal and I think she’s in a much better place now,” Khloe said. “So I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year.”

As for Kourtney, Khloe hopes that she will finally be able to launch her own project and stop focusing so much on her kids. Khloe also hopes that her mother, Kris Jenner, finally takes some time off for herself, her brother Rob Kardashian will find fatherhood fitting, and that her youngest sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, continue to succeed in their endeavors.

Hopefully, Khloe has set a few pretty great resolutions for herself. After such nice words for her family, she deserves some happiness in the new year too.

More: Rob Kardashian Reveals The Cutest Photo Of Dream Kardashian Yet | Kylie Jenner Solidifies Her Spot As The Second-Richest Kardashian-Jenner | Kim Kardashian Returns To Tweeting, And Her Followers Are Losing It | Kim Kardashian Has Removed ‘West’ From Her Social Media Handles

[H/T PEOPLE]