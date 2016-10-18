Kerry Washington And Nnamdi Asomugha Welcome Baby No. 2

Time to add a knit baby cap to the white hats in Olivia Pope’s office!

(Photo: Getty / Larry Busacca)

Kerry Washington has given birth to her second baby. The Scandal star welcomed a son with her former NFL player husband Nnamdi Asomugha, according to E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They named the baby Caleb Kelechi Asomugha. He joins big sister Isabelle to make it a family of four.

The notoriously private couple has not released any photos of the newborn.

Congratulations to the sweet family!

This story first appeared at Womanista.