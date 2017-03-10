Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Skimpy Shirt Selfie

Even though her days as a Playboy model are long behind her, Kendra Wilkinson still isn’t shy about showcasing her body. The 31-year-old took to Twitter this week to share a photo that showed her wearing a skintight outfit that flaunted her trim physique.

The blond bombshell captioned the photo: “Working out n dieting paying off.”

The eye-catching image shows Kendra rocking a form-fitting white shirt that puts her busty build on full display. She completed her look with a pair of matching white pants that look like they were painted onto her toned pins.

Unsurprisingly, the Kendra On Top star’s photo was massively popular with her loyal fans on social media. After posting on Twitter, Kendra’s pick racked up hundreds of likes and a slew of retweets.

While Kendra may still share the occasional sexy snap on social media, she has been outspoken about how different of a person she is from when she rose to fame as one of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy models.

Earlier this week, the mother of two spoke out on Instagram about why she does not want to be labeled as a Playmate anymore.

“Sometimes its hard being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I’ve never ever seen myself that way. I left the playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life. Comparing me now to that 18-year-old girl then is apples n oranges. I can give a f*ck about meeting standards and impressing people. Who I am is who I am n the people who follow my journey know what’s up n I love you guys. Got a lot coming up n can’t wait to share it with all of you,” she wrote.

