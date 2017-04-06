Kendra Wilkinson Speaks Out About Mama June’s New Weight Loss

Now that Mama June has officially revealed her massive weight loss transformation, a slew of celebrities and fans alike have gushed about how amazing the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum looks. The latest star to speak out was former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson. However, the blond bombshell explained that the Mama June wasn’t exactly her type.

While chatting with TMZ, 31-year-old Kendra Wilkinson was complimentary of the From Not to Hot star’s trim figure.

“She looks so damn good, I think she’s just doing it for herself and she doesn’t need to do it for anybody but herself,” Wilkinson said.

The interviewer then asked if the Kendra On Top star was impressed enough by Mama June’s new look to persuade her to pick up a magazine such as Playboy if the 37-year-old mother of four was featured in it.

“Personally, no, I would not look at that,” Wilkinson said. “But it’s cool, I have a different taste of women. I like the ethnic, exotic [look]…I like the booty.”

Over the course of her reality series, Mama June Shannon went from over 460 lbs all the way down to a size 4. She recently spoke out about the hard work that she had to put into shedding the weight and the healing process after her series of cosmetic surgeries.

“I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she said while talking to People magazine. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

One of the surgeries that Mama June underwent was a gastric bypass procedure. The mother of former beauty queen contestant Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has admitted to struggling with the major adjustment in her diet.

“I’m not going to lie to you: I have thrown up, because you can’t over eat with the gastric sleeve,” she said. “That’s not a thing that I recommend to somebody. You realize what you can and can’t do, and when you do it that one time, you don’t do it again.”

Be sure to tune in for the finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot on WE tv this Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Were you shocked by Kendra Wilkinson’s statements about Mama June?

