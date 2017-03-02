Kendall Jenner Hits Paris Strip Club With Model Friends

Kendall Jenner and her model gal pals had a major fashion show after party at a strip club in Paris.
Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and a gang of other beautiful models slipped into the Pink Paradise Wednesday night after walking in the H&M show.
Hadid posted a pic to Instagram of the insanely beautiful girl gang. She captioned the pic, “dem.”
Jenner shared a video of the epic night, which showed either her butt being smacked as she danced or her smacking a friends butt as she danced. She captioned the short video, “getchu some friends that smack your booty.”
After sharing the video, the 21-year-old model’s followers totally lost their minds. The clip brought in more than 4.5 million views and received over 693k likes.
getchu some friends that smack your booty
The models made it to Paris only a few days prior for fashion week. It’s nice to see the beauties have some downtime after all the hard work.
Jenner jetted in from Amsterdam, where she had spent a weekend off in between walking the shows in Milan and flying into France, the model rocked the all-black look in a slick ensemble.
For more insanely beautiful pics follow Bella and Kendall’s IG here and here.
