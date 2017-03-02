Kendall Jenner Hits Paris Strip Club With Model Friends

Kendall Jenner and her model gal pals had a major fashion show after party at a strip club in Paris.

Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and a gang of other beautiful models slipped into the Pink Paradise Wednesday night after walking in the H&M show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hadid posted a pic to Instagram of the insanely beautiful girl gang. She captioned the pic, “dem.”

dem A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

Jenner shared a video of the epic night, which showed either her butt being smacked as she danced or her smacking a friends butt as she danced. She captioned the short video, “getchu some friends that smack your booty.”

After sharing the video, the 21-year-old model’s followers totally lost their minds. The clip brought in more than 4.5 million views and received over 693k likes.

getchu some friends that smack your booty A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

The models made it to Paris only a few days prior for fashion week. It’s nice to see the beauties have some downtime after all the hard work.

Jenner jetted in from Amsterdam, where she had spent a weekend off in between walking the shows in Milan and flying into France, the model rocked the all-black look in a slick ensemble.

For more insanely beautiful pics follow Bella and Kendall’s IG here and here.

More News:

[H/T TMZ]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!