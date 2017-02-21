Kendall Jenner Says Kim Kardashian Is ‘One Of The Smartest People’ She Knows

Kendall Jenner took to her website this week to gush about her older sister Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret angel took time to share the four things that she would want to “steal” from her Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sister. In the article, 21-year-old Kendall praised Kim by writing, “She’s definitely one of the smartest and most innovative people I know.”

Jenner also mentioned that Kim’s Birkin collection “can’t be beat,” and that “The one North painted is so special.”

Not only is the 36-year-old’s handbag game quite strong, but Kendall also revealed that Kim’s Christmas decorating skills are top notch.

“The West’s Christmas decoration game is on point,” Jenner wrote. “I wouldn’t mind decking my house out like hers next year.”

Kendall Jenner has been in New York City this week hanging out with some of her besties including Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. She’s shared several pics on Instagram with her celebrity pals.

When Kendall isn’t posting about how much she admires Kim K, she has been extremely busy promoting her new clothing line with her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Kendall made headlines after some of the photos for her Kendall + Kylie collection showed her in see-through clothing that put her nipple piercings on full display.

Earlier this year, Kendall addressed the issue saying that she likes to wear revealing outfits that don’t necessarily preserve her modesty.

“I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me, Kendall has said about the piercing. “My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it,” she said. “I just like showing my nipples through some of my outfits. There’s something understated, yet sexy about it.”

To keep up with Kendall Jenner, follow her on Instagram here. Also, check out her full post about Kim Kardashian at Kendall’s website here.

Are you surprised by Kendall Jenner‘s comments about Kim Kardashian?

