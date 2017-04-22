Katy Perry Honors The Kardashians With Latex Outfit

The “Roar” singer has had some drastic changes the last month, with her split from boyfriend Orlando Bloom and getting a shockingly short, bleach blond haircut. The singer might be facing an identity crisis, as she recently posted a photo of herself wearing an incredibly tight latex outfit that paid honor to a famous family with the caption “Katy Kardashian.”

Katy Kardashian A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

UP NEXT: Katy Perry Drops Bombshell News About Sexuality

Videos by PopCulture.com

The look of the photo resembles many of the Kardashian clans photo shoots and, most notably, her dark eyebrows juxtaposed with her bleach blond hair create a similar look to when Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner went the peroxide route.

Perry’s career took off in 2008 when she released the pop single “I Kissed A Girl,” which took the world by storm as both a catchy pop song and as an embrace of homosexuality.

At a Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner in March, Perry revealed that the song was only the tip of the iceberg in regards to her own personal experiences.

She revealed, “Truth be told, I did more than that. But how was I going to reconcile that with the gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know was I was curious, and even then I knew sexuality was not as black and white as this dress. But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that I started a conversation, and a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along, too.”

drinks unicorn drink once 🦄 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Pursuing a career in music changed her life forever, saying, “I found my gift, and my gift introduced me to people outside my bubble, and my bubble started to burst. These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear. They were the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people I have ever met. They stimulated my mind, and they filled my heart with joy, and they danced with joy while doing it. These people are actually, magic, and they are magic because they are living their truth.”

She added, “No longer can I sit in silence. I have to stand up for what I feel is true and that is equality and justice for all, period.”

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, katyperry]