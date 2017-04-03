Katey Sagal Reveals Mayans MC Photo That Will Have Sons Of Anarchy Fans Cheering

Katey Sagal has unleashed an all new Mayans MC photo that is sure to have the Sons of Anarchy fans losing their minds with excitement overload. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal a pic that shows a message from the cast of the original FX series sent to the all new cast members of the upcoming offshoot series.

From us to them. Ep 1 table read. @soafx @mayansmc_onfx with love.. @sutterink @elginnjames @fxnetworks A post shared by Kate Sutter (@kateylous) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Sagal captioned the snap: “From us to them. Ep1 table read. @soafx @mayansmc_onfx with love… @sutterink @elginjames @fxnetworks.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The message from the SOA cast to the Mayans MC cast read: “Welcome Mayans MC. Respect the ride, respect the legacy, and enjoy one of the greatest rides of your lives. Your SOA brother’s and sister’s. With love, Charlie, Maggie, Boone, Kim, Dayton, Tommy, Theo, & Katey.”

Since posting on Instagram, Katey’s adoring fans went totally nuts. Her followers tossed out more than 20k likes and hundreds took to the comments to express how thrilled they are for the spinoff show.

Katey Sagal isn’t the only SOA alum that has been whipping the fans into a frenzy for Mayans MC. The creator of the original series, Kurt Sutter, who also happens to be Katey Sagal’s husband, has been sharing several Mayans MC teasers in recent months. This past weekend, the writer-director posted a group photo of the Mayans MC cast that took the Internet by storm. Check out the photo here.

In case you missed it, read the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

In case you missed it, be sure to glance through the attached gallery to see all of the actors confirmed for Mayans MC.

Be sure to keep up with Katey Sagal by following her on Instagram here.

What are you most excited to see from Mayans MC?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Katey Sagal]