Kate Beckinsale Shares Revealing Photo Where She Gets To ‘Aim’ Her ‘Arse’

On Monday morning, Kate Beckinsale shared a revealing snap that will make your jaw drop. The Underworld: Blood Wars star took to Instagram to post a sexy pic with a truly hilarious caption.

The 43-year-old actress shared the photo with the caption: “I so rarely get the opportunity to just kick back and aim my arse into some foliage that when it comes up I seize it with both hands #sundays.”

In only a matter of hours, Beckinsale’s post racked up more than 28k likes and hundreds of comments.

Beckinsale was photographed donning a skin-tight skirt with a black crop top that flaunted her toned abs. She was perched on top of a table in what appears to be inside of a greenhouse of sorts while smoldering at the camera in the extremely sexy snap.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to express how funny and gorgeous she is.

“You are astoundingly beautiful, and have a great sense of humor,” one Instagram user wrote. “Don’t give up heart. lol.”

Kate Beckinsale regularly shares sexy photos on Instagram but uses the caption to interject humor in the post.

Last week, she posted one of her sexiest selfies ever while rocking a pair of white bikini bottoms and a black crop top. Beckinsale put her rocking abs and fit figure on full display in the photo, and the results will make your heart skip a beat.

“Laughing in bathrooms with friends,” she captioned the snap. “Ohhhh @italogregorio.”

