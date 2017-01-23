Kate Beckinsale Celebrates London Critics Circle Awards In Beautiful, Show Stopping Dress

Kate Beckinsale attended the London Critics Circle Awards, and the Underworld: Blood Wars star looked absolutely stunning. The 43-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram to show off her gorgeous dress for the event.

Beckinsale captioned the photo: “#londoncalling thank you so much #londoncriticscircleawards for my lovely British/Irish Actress of the Year award and such a fun night.”

The British bombshell wowed the attendees at the awards show at the English capital’s May Fair Hotel. Beckinsale rocked a white flowing gown that had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Beckinsale flaunted her toned figure in with a black sash belt around her narrow waist. The actress’ signature wavy, brown locks rested on her shoulders and cascaded down her back. To complete her look, the mother of one wore a pair of black heels that perfectly matched her manicure and pedicure.

While at the awards show, Kate’s film Love & Friendship was nominated for seven awards. For her role in the movie, Beckinsale won the British/Irish Actress of the year.

Later on in the evening, Kate shared a photo on Instagram to congratulate her friend Tom Bennet.

“And congratulations and a huge squeeze to my #rideordie Tom Bennett for his Supporting Actor of the Year award and also for having the best wife ever #loveandfriendshipmovie #londoncriticscircle,” she captioned a snap.

What do you think about Kate Beckinsale’s look for the London Critics Circle Awards?

