Kanye West Remains In The Hospital During Holiday

Kanye West is spending his Thanksgiving in the hospital, but his wife is by his side as he recovers. The rapper voluntarily admitted himself to a Los Angeles hospital on Monday, and is still recovering. His wife, Kim Kardashian, is spending as much time as she can by his side.

Instead of spending the majority of the holiday with her family, Kardashian is spending her extra time by her husband’s side, much like he did for her while she was recovering from her robbery in Paris. Though West is indeed getting better, his doctors recommended that he stay in the hospital for a little longer.

According to a source, Kardashian does plan on visiting her family and her children for the holiday, but it won’t be until the evening. As of now, Kardashian and West’s children, North and Saint West do not know that their father is in the hospital, but instead believe that he is away for a while – much like he would be while on tour.

“[Kim] is holding things down like Kanye did for her when she needed support,” said the source. “Kim is doing much better and is strong. This shall pass she believes.

Before admitting himself to the hospital, West’s schedule was full between his fashion line, his music tour, and other projects. This led him to be overworked and overwhelmed. In the end, it exhausted him.

“Kim was concerned that he may have been taking on too much with all these shows,” the source said. “It was many things on his plate that started to pile up at once.”

West is currently banned from using his phone or his computer while he makes his way to a full recovery.

[H/T E News]